BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports of fatal crash at Goomboorian

Frances Klein
| 27th Oct 2016 8:54 AM
A CAR has caught on fire after rolling into a ditch on Tin Can Bay Rd and unconfirmed reports indicate a person has died near Goomboorian this morning.
Renee Albrecht

A CAR has caught on fire after rolling into a ditch on Tin Can Bay Rd and unconfirmed reports indicate a person has died near Goomboorian this morning. 

A white ute in a ditch off the main road to Tin Can Bay from Gympie was fully engulfed by flames, one witness told The Gympie Times. 

It caused a road block of chaos near the Kia Ora turn off. 

"When I got there, cars were just stopped all over the road and people had half pulled up the road."

She said there was a sense of urgency about how people were acting, but could not tell if anyone was hurt. 

One woman was sitting on an embankment near the accident scene and being tended to by people, the witness said.

The Gympie Times will provide an update as soon as possible. 

Emergency crews attending a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews attending a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd on Thursday morning.
Gympie Times

