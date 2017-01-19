Wanted man saw cop car, panicked, drove off cliff

UPDATE 1.30pm: A WANTED man in his 30s is under police guard at Gympie Hospital after a suspected drug-fuelled escapade that ended suddenly with a single vehicle crash over a cliff in Gympie early this afternoon.

The man will be drug tested at the hospital after a suspected ice rampage starting with aggressive and threatening behaviour reported from the Puma service station at Kybong.

The man, 33, has a long criminal history and is wanted in New South Wales and Queensland on drug and violence-related matters, police said.

Gympie police said he was wanted for return to prison in New South Wales where he was parole, now revoked.

An officer said the man's history included stalking and using a telecommunications service to threaten.

In Queensland he is wanted on three Bail Act warrants for failing to appear at Southport and Coolangatta Magistrates Courts on drug and other charges.

The man drove off a steep embankment after seeing a police car on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland. Renee Albrecht

He was also wanted for questioning regarding the alleged theft of fuel from a service station at Reedy Creek, at the Gold Coast.

Today's incident allegedly began with a complaint from a person at Kybong service station.

When police arrived, the man had run off, but police were able to identify him after interviewing a companion.

The man then covertly returned to the vehicle and drove off, a police spokesman said.

Police received complaints of erratic and aggressive driving and it was claimed he appeared drug affected.

Seeing a police car as he fled north on the Bruce Hwy through Gympie, he suddenly turned left off the highway at Monkland and dove over a cliff-like embankment, before crashing into trees at the bottom.

The car crashed down a steep embankment after veering off the Bruce Hwy. Arthur Gorrie

He was taken under arrest to Gympie Hospital where he was tested for a suspected broken leg.

Police said a blood sample is being taken at the hospital for drug testing.

A man is expected to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court within the next 24 hours.



