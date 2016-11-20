BREAKING: Ambulance crews en route to Kilkivan snake bite

AMBULANCE crews are currently en route to a reported snake bite at a property in Kilkivan.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 16 Summers Rd this morning, and are now heading to the scene.
More updates to come throughout the day.
AMBULANCE crews are currently en route to a reported snake bite at a property in Kilkivan.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 16 Summers Rd this morning, and are now heading to the scene.
More updates to come throughout the day.
Amamoor students win children's section in annual scarecrow festival
Landcare projects, Widgee memorial services and revisiting the past for Glastonbury Hall; there's plenty of news from Widgee this week.
KANYE West says he still wants to run for US president in four years.
Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 2 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...
Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...
There are townhouses for sale and then there is THIS townhouse for sale! Unit 8 is one of 10 townhouses in a sought after complex in a fantastic location. The unit...
Dont be surprised after you travel down the driveway and finally set eyes upon this ohhhhh sooooooo private property that you will be thinking that you have just...
Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...
2,111m2 parcel of flood free land for sale right in the middle of Gympie! Oh yeah you read that right, and no this not a misprint. So whatever you are planning, or...
Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...
When we say this a hot new property, we mean it is a hot new property! Modern colours and design have been incorporated into this character home. Heaps of space...
There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!
Wow this one will have you tripping down memory lane for sure. This is one of those classic homes that will have you thinking of Granny and homemade apple pies.