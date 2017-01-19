BREAKING: 30 fire crews battling huge Coolum Beach fire

FIRE crews are in the midst of fighting a massive bushfire on Coolum Beach, with up to 30 fire engines currently on the scene.

The fire is burning within the vicinity of Corbould Rd (west of the motorway), Banksia Ave and Cinnamon Ave and Research St (east of the motorway), Coolum Beach.

The blaze is believed to have broken out around 1.45pm, and dry conditions and wind gust have done little to assist containment efforts.

Firefighters battle Coolum blaze. john mccutcheon

The bushfire has produced a large amount of smoke and haze, which has drifted across the Gympie region.

QFES are warning that residents may be affected by the smoke.

QFES has said that no properties are currently under threat from the fire, but anyone who thinks their property may be at risk should phone 000 immediately.

More as this story develops.