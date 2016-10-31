31°
BREAKING: 16 crews now on scene of East Deep Creek blaze

Shelley Strachan | 31st Oct 2016 4:14 PM
BUSHFIRE EMERGENCY: The spectacular plume of smoke which rose over Gympie on Sunday was, ironically, from a control burn at East Deep Creek that now threatens to get out of control following some flare-ups last night and dangerous fire conditions today.
BUSHFIRE EMERGENCY: The spectacular plume of smoke which rose over Gympie on Sunday was, ironically, from a control burn at East Deep Creek that now threatens to get out of control following some flare-ups last night and dangerous fire conditions today.

SIXTEEN fire crews are now battling a grassfire at East Deep Creek, about eight minutes drive out of Gympie, that threatens to get out of control.

The blaze near East Deep Creek Rd was intentionally lit as part of the control burn of a property on Sunday morning, creating a spectacular smoke plume over the Gympie landscape.

Monitoring the situation overnight, Queensland Fire Services confirmed there had been flare-ups at the property at 212 East Deep Creek Rd, but they had not broken containment lines.

Crews also responded to another fire in the same suburb, with at least one unit on site at 9 Spada Rd near Flood Rd, Schmidt Rd and Penny Rd earlier today.

The fire did not threaten any property, according to the most recent bulletin from QFS, but firefighters have built control lines and are monitoring the fire to ensure it does not get out of control.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a warning going into the weekend that a combination of warm weather and windy conditions would heighten the fire danger in Wide Bay Burnett from Sunday through to tomorrow (Tuesday).

North Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) Regional Manager Peter Hollier said the region was heading into its peak fire season.

"Warm and dry conditions will significantly increase the chance of bushfires starting, and the forecast windy conditions have the potential to fan fires quickly and over a large area,” he said.

"Residents should remove leaf litter from their yards and clear their gutters to reduce the chance of bushfires starting or spreading.”

Mr Hollier asked residents to put away power tools and machinery until the high fire threat had passed.

"A spark from a power tool or heat from a tractor exhaust could be enough to spark a bushfire,” he said.

"Unless it is absolutely necessary, please avoid any activity that could start a fire.”

"If residents need to use a fire for cooking or heating, ensure it is contained in a well-constructed fire pit with a clear area around it. It is important that the fire is monitored at all times. Take extra precautions by having a working water hose or buckets of water on hand to contain any breakouts.”

Visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au to locate your local fire warden, view the daily fire danger rating and prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.

Gympie Times

Topics:  breaking news bushfire fire fire and emergency service grassfires

SIXTEEN fire crews are now battling a grassfire at East Deep Creek, about eight minutes drive out of Gympie, that threatens to get out of control.

