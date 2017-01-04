UPDATE: Man freed from crash wreckage, two in hospital

UPDATE 9.05am: TWO people are in hospital after a wet-weather crash this morning at The Palms.
Queensland Fire and Emergency officers had to use the jaws of life to free a man in his 40s from the wreckage of a dark green Ford ute.
Paramedics took the man and a woman in her 50s to Gympie Hospital.
The woman was an occupant of a dark SUV that collided with the ute near the corner of De Castella Rd and Boyle Ct.
Both patients were in a stable condition, but spinal precautions were taken.
UPDATE 8.45am: FIRE crews have used the jaws of life to free a man from the wreckage of a crash at The Palms.
Ambulance, police and firefighter services are at the scene near the corner of Boyle Ct and De Castella Rd, where the man was trapped in a dark green Ford ute after colliding with an SUV.
Male & female patient stable to Gympie Hospital with spinal precautions after 2 vehicle crash at #ThePalms on Boyle Ct & De Castella Rd.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 3, 2017
Paramedics have already taken a woman to Gympie Hospital.
De Castella Rd was completely blocked after the two-vehicle crash but has since reopened to traffic.
BREAKING 8.29am: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a crash at The Palms.
Early reports from the 000 call indicate a person is trapped in the wreckage after the crash just before 8.20am on the corner of Boyle Ct and De Castella Rd.
More to come.