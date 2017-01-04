UPDATE: Man freed from crash wreckage, two in hospital

Emergency crews free a man with the jaws of life after a crash at The Palms.

UPDATE 9.05am: TWO people are in hospital after a wet-weather crash this morning at The Palms.

Queensland Fire and Emergency officers had to use the jaws of life to free a man in his 40s from the wreckage of a dark green Ford ute.

Paramedics took the man and a woman in her 50s to Gympie Hospital.

The woman was an occupant of a dark SUV that collided with the ute near the corner of De Castella Rd and Boyle Ct.

Both patients were in a stable condition, but spinal precautions were taken.

UPDATE 8.45am: FIRE crews have used the jaws of life to free a man from the wreckage of a crash at The Palms.

Ambulance, police and firefighter services are at the scene near the corner of Boyle Ct and De Castella Rd, where the man was trapped in a dark green Ford ute after colliding with an SUV.

Male & female patient stable to Gympie Hospital with spinal precautions after 2 vehicle crash at #ThePalms on Boyle Ct & De Castella Rd. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 3, 2017

Paramedics have already taken a woman to Gympie Hospital.

De Castella Rd was completely blocked after the two-vehicle crash but has since reopened to traffic.

BREAKING 8.29am: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a crash at The Palms.

Early reports from the 000 call indicate a person is trapped in the wreckage after the crash just before 8.20am on the corner of Boyle Ct and De Castella Rd.

