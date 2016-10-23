Boy airlifted from South Burnett after motorbike crash

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane after a motorbike crash about 6pm on Saturday.

The boy suffered leg and arm injuries after the crash and was initially taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The mission rounded out a busy couple of days for the chopper in the region.

On Friday afternoon it was tasked with airlifting a 65-year-old woman after she fell off a horse and tumbled 20 metres down a sleep slope at Mt Wooroolin.

The horse also fell off the cliff and briefly landed on the woman.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital.

On Saturday in another incident a woman in her 40s was injured following a single motorcycle accident between Moore and Blackbutt on the D'Aguilar Highway.

She was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.