Boy, 6, airlifted after Harry's Hut campfire accident

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter took the boy to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital with suspected burns after a campfire accident at Kin Kin.

The 6-year-old boy was camping with his family at Harry's Hut in the Great Sandy National Park when mentholated spirits were accidentally poured onto a fire.

He was injured as the fire surged, sustaining burns to his face.

An ambulance was first on the scene, and took the boy to the Kin Kin oval, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter had landed.

The boy was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for treatment.

Queensland Ambulance Service advised the boy was left with 9% partial thickness burns to the lower face and mouth.