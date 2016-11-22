Boy, 13, found after disappearing on ride home

The 13-year-old boy has been missing since Monday night.

UPDATE: A 13-YEAR-old boy who didn't make it home after leaving a friend's house on Monday night has been found.

The boy, who went missing on the ride between a friends house and his home in Mountain Creek was found safe and well on Tuesday morning, more than 13 hours after he was last seen.

BREAKING: A 13-YEAR-old boy who left his friend's house about 6.30pm on Monday did not make it home.

The boy, pictured, left his friend's house to ride home. Both houses are in Mountain Creek.

He is described as 164cm tall, slim build, Caucasian in appearance with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be wearing a school uniform and travelling on a white mountain bike.

Police hold concerns for his safety and urge him or anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact Policelink on 131444.