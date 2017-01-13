Borumba's lowest levels since '08 risks boat access

BORUMBA dam has sunk to its lowest level in eight years, leaving the boat ramp closed and businesses afraid of losing out on Australia Day tourism.

At 72.6% capacity as of yesterday morning, the sinking level forced Seqwater to close the newly upgraded boat ramp in November and install a temporary one for access.

If levels sink below 70%, however, Seqwater said closure of the temporary ramp will be likely.

Borumba Deer Park owner Col Huddy said losing boat access to the dam with Australia Day on the horizon would be a severe blow to the region.

"That would be a major disaster... for the community in general,” he said.

"If we miss out on Australia Day weekend, which looks like we might, we're talking maybe 15% of the annual income.

"For most businesses that's their profit margin.”

While the dam would still be open for activities like fishing even with the ramps closed, the region would still lose about 90% of visitors if boat access was lost.

Mark Jamieson gets set to enjoy an afternoon on the water. Renee Albrecht

Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce secretary Janelle Parker said the ramp's closure had been an issue for visitors to the Valley.

"I've had a number of people come in and comment on the closure of the ramp,” she said.

Although the temporary ramp had kept access to the dam open, she said there had still been a drop in visitor numbers these holidays, and having it closed on any holiday - including Australia Day - hurt the region.

Members of the Imbil community have queried the upgrades to the ramp, saying the old ramp would have still been open at current water levels, Seqwater said the upgrade was necessary as the old ramp failed to meet safety standards.

Jason File enjoying the water at Borumba Dam. Renee Albrecht

A second upgrade for the main ramp is planned this year to improve dam access, but even with the upgrade - which would allow access at levels at 74% or higher - the current water levels would likely leave it closed.

Mr Huddy said the entire situation was unfortunate.

"I'm not making a criticism of Seqwater's management of the dam.

"It's just the fact it hasn't rained, the dam level is low as they need to serve the irrigators, and when the dam level is low the boat ramp has come out of the water and it's very difficult for casual use.”

Forecast fails to help fill dam

CONCERNS over water levels at Borumba dam do not appear to be receding soon, with little help expected from the weather.

According to Seqwater, it would take "about 100mm of catchment average rainfall for Borumba Dam to increase to 81%”, which is the level which the current boat ramp could remain without temporary help.

BOM forecaster Andrew Bufalino said it was a rainfall which looked unlikely in the immediate future.

Mr Bufalino said a static weather pattern was behind the recent wave of hot weather, and while some wet weather is predicted over the weekend, it would have little impact in the region.

"Into the weekend we are expecting... showers and thunderstorms to push up from the south, but at this stage it seems that the strongest or heaviest activity will be south of Gympie,” Mr Bufalino said.

"As far as looking for that 100mm rainfall, I wouldn't think it will be this weekend, or any time soon,” he said.

No change to water restrictions

SINKING water levels at Borumba Dam might hurt tourism, but governing bodies say there is no immediate need to increase water restrictions.

According to a Seqwater spokesman no changes can be made for the 190 customers who rely on the dam for irrigation under the Mary Walley Water Supply Scheme until midway through the year.

"Mary Valley Water Supply Scheme customers have an announced allocation of 100 per cent from Borumba Dam for the current water year and that will not decrease at least until 30 June 2017,” he said.

"At the beginning of the next water year, Seqwater will recalculate the AA and depending on the volume of water in Borumba Dam at that time, the AA may be reduced.”

Although Gympie Regional Council said restrictions are tied to Borumba Dam's water levels, Cr Hilary Smerdon said levels would have to drop below 50% before new restrictions were implemented.

Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

While he was always concerned about falling water levels in the reservoirs, Cr Smerdon said there was no immediate need to worry about tighter restrictions.

Still, he hoped residents would still use water wisely.

"Water conservation should always be paramount for everyone regardless of dam levels... as we do live in one of the driest countries in the world.”

At present, level one water restrictions do apply in Gympie.

Under the restrictions, automated watering systems cannot be used from 8am-4pm and a target water consumption of 230L per person per day is in place for residents.

Applications can be made for conditional restriction permits under special circumstances.