Borumba fire under surveillance

1st Oct 2016 6:19 PM
Firefighters are watching a blaze at Borumba Dam.
Firefighters are watching a blaze at Borumba Dam.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently monitoring a vegetation fire burning at Bella Creek Road, Borumba Dam (west of Imbil).

This fire broke out at 10am today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are monitoring the fire as it is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain.

Borumba Dam residents and campers will be affected by smoke throughout the afternoon and into tomorrow.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Topics:  bush fire, fire and emergency, gympie

