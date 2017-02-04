34°
Borumba boat ramp expansion to go ahead

Tom Daunt | 4th Feb 2017 4:00 PM
Brett Paulger on his jet ski at Borumba dam.
Brett Paulger on his jet ski at Borumba dam. Renee Albrecht

WORK on stage two of the Borumba Dam boat ramp is expected to begin at some stage during this financial year according to Seqwater external relations manager Mike Foster.

Stage one was completed in August 2016 but only provides safe access to the lake when water levels are more than 81%.

Lake Borumba is currently the lowest it has been for some time, meaning boaties are unable to safely use the existing ramp.

Mr Foster said it is hoped that stage two of the project will provide safe access to the dam, providing water levels stay above 74%.

Construction for the upgrade is expected to take between four to six weeks with an estimated cost of around $250,000.

Boaties will not be able to access the lake during this period which Mr Foster says is "standard business practice complying with workplace health and safety requirements.”

However, frustration has been expressed by lake users after the boat ramps were closed when the dam was at 70% capacity, however Mr Foster said there was good reason.

"One of the challenges with Borumba Dam is that it has steep banks that drop off into the water making lowering the ramp not feasible,” he said.

"It is also important to note that Borumba Dam has enjoyed good water levels since the end of the Millennium drought.

"Since February 2008, water levels have not been below 75% until this summer.

"Seqwater appreciates that any closure impacts on recreation users but we have a duty of care to close the ramps if public safety is at risk,” he said.

The Borumba boat ramp will not be expended past the stage two upgrade.

Gympie Times

Topics:  boat ramp borumba dam lake outdoor-living seqwater

