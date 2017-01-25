35°
Historic book store to close today

25th Jan 2017 1:22 PM Updated: 1:23 PM
Judy’s Book Exchange has a new owner, Rachel Ramsey, after 50 years.
Judy's Book Exchange has a new owner, Rachel Ramsey, after 50 years.

TODAY:

FREE BOOKS:

Judy's Book Exchange in Gympie's Mary St is closing down today at 2pm and is giving away free books. 

The book exchange is opposite the Post office. 

 

2013:

JUDY'S Book Exchange celebrates its 50th anniversary and a change of ownership to go with it this year.

Rachel Ramsey took over the business in November from the Freney sisters who owned the store for 50 years.

Ms Ramsey relocated to the Gympie region from Redcliffe for a tree change about two years ago.

The business was established in 1963 by Judy Kernick (nee Freney). Her sister Stephanie Bermingham took over, keeping the business in the family for the remainder of the 50 years.

The pair established a "good client base" to pass on to Ms Ramsey.

An avid reader, it had been her lifelong dream to own a book store.

"Everybody who reads would love to own their own book shop," she said.

She invites people to drop in to the store, opposite the Post Office in Mary St, for friendly and helpful service, to exchange or buy a book, and even buy goods for home brewing.

She said when customers were finished reading their books they could take them into the store to receive credit to be used in the store.

Gympie Times

Topics:  books business

JUDY’S Book Exchange will be closing its doors today.

  25th Jan 2017 1:22 PM

USC research points to Equator cancer factor

CANCER PREVENTION EXPERT: Professor Michael Kimlin.

USC testicular cancer research

God Save The Queen? Republicans launch Aust Day advert

Queen Elizabeth II

We are Australians. Our national head of state should be Australian.

Dinner celebrates Gympie region's rural women

SUPPORTING RURAL WOMEN: Host of the February 18 Everyone Needs A Famrer dinner Mikaela Calvert.

Dinner turns spotlight on achievements of region's rural women

