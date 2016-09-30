Book now as long weekend visitor invasion makes for tourism hot spots across Gympie region.

ON THE ROAD: Motoring families descend on Gympie Region for the long weekend.

THOUSANDS of holidaying tourists and family groups have almost booked out accommodation and camp sites right across the Gympie region for the long weekend.

From Imbil to the Cooloola Coast, accommodation owners, shop keepers and vehicle hire firms have reported all the business they could handle - and in some cases more.

Although there is still plenty of room at Inskip Point camping area, for now, there are no guarantees of this continuing and intending campers were advised to book online.

This was even more the case on Fraser Island, where many camp grounds, especially on the beach, have no vacancies for Saturday night (although there was better availability on Sunday night).

Other island camp sites have limited (and rapidly shrinking) availability, according to the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service website.

In all cases, online bookings are advisable, before families set out on a long drive to get here.

To the south, Cooloola Recreation Area camp grounds are heavily booked for Saturday night and Freshwater had only one spare tent site left for Sunday night.

Tourist accommodation at Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach was booked out for the long weekend and many providers said this had been the case for months.

"It's been busy all through the holidays at Rainbow Beach,” was the report from Rainbow Sea Resort.

Rainbow Beach Realty reported not only a flat out September school holiday but busy weekend bookings for the rest of the year.

"We're happy with our holiday season overall,” a spokesman said.

"Just because the kids go back to school doesn't mean people we run out of weekend visitors,” he said.

At Tin Can Bay, the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel was one of the many booked-out accommodation businesses.

"The whole two weeks has been completely booked out for us, with lots of families,” a hotel spokesman said.

Even at the normally quieter QPWS camping areas in the Mary Valley, visitor numbers were running at or near capacity.

The QPWS website showed only five camp sites remaining for Saturday night at Amamoor Creek and none at Cedar Grove until Sunday night.

At Imbil, Borumba Deer Park owner Col Huddy said the long weekend had been booked out for weeks.

And the situation was the same at Borumba Dam camping grounds, he said.

"We've been busy for the whole school holidays.

"We've been probably three-quarters booked out the whole time,” he said.

Would-be campers can still find sites at smaller hinterland camp grounds.