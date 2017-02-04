Blockbuster closure 'seems very strange'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE WERE very sad and quite frankly upset when we went as usual to hire videos, to see a closing down sign.

CLOCK HERE: Blockbuster closes its doors

To the person or persons responsible for this, how sad.

David, Jess, Sonia and all the team there have been exceptional in their service, and we are talking about 10 years as customers.

It seems very strange that a viable business with the monopoly in Gympie could close its doors.

Not often these days that staff treat customers with courtesy and care and the above people certainly did.

We wish them well.

Bob and Jill Johnson,

Glenwood.