29°
News

Blends business adds a new flavour to Mary St

scott kovacevic
| 5th Oct 2016 1:15 PM
Magic Meals' Simone Christensen is adding a different flavour to Mary St.
Magic Meals' Simone Christensen is adding a different flavour to Mary St. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN her five-year-old autistic son was diagnosed with cancer, Simone Christensen embarked on a mission to make her and her family's diets healthier.

Now her culinary creations are the focus of her new Mary St shop, after spending the last 12 months attracting a following at the markets.

According to Mrs Christensen, she made the change to free her weekends and allow herself more time at home with her family.

She said it was great as it allowed her to also follow her passion of cooking, which she had been doing since she was six years old.

Although her range has already grown from 19 to 33 products, Mrs Christensen said she had no specific plans for what comes next now the store is open.

"A warehouse, or mass production,” she laughed.

"I would love to be the McCormicks of Australia but that's probably a bit steep.

"I'm honestly happy just providing people with alternatives to all the chemicals.”

Magic Meals was officially opened with a celebration last night, including a taste-testing and ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Having made the decision to have an official opening only two weeks before, Mrs Christensen said it was a great example of her approach to life.

"I don't make plans,” she said.

"I just run on the spur of the moment.”

Now running the shop with her husband, Stephen, she said they hoped to bring something unique to Mary St, a key part in her choice of locating her business there.

"I couldn't find another shop around Mary St like how I wanted my shop to be.”

With a love for meeting and interacting with people, Mrs Christensen said she wanted her range to be entirely family friendly, made from local produce and gluten free.

Gympie Times

Topics:  better business, food, healthy eating, mary st

None left unscathed in Gympie plan case ruling

None left unscathed in Gympie plan case ruling

The Planning and Environment Court has ordered Gympie Solar Centre to pay Gympie Regional Council costs after lapsed appeal

What's on at the 2016 Heart of Gold Film Festival

IN BLOOM: Event coordinator Rhiannon Cooper, festival intern Jamie Brown, audience engagement manager Bronwen Noakes, program manager Jackson Scott and artistic director Emily Avila at the Prospector's Hall yesterday.

THE 2016 Heart of Gold International Film Festival has something for

Family reunion celebrates Gympie pioneers

REUNITED: Cousins Lorelle Dakin, Bev Chin, Rob White, Nikki Goodwin, John White, Dianne Burns and Lindsay White

IT WAS an emotional reunion for the descendants of John White.

All hands on deck as Heart of Gold gets under way

ADVANCED SCREENING: Preparations under way with staff and volunteers of the Heart of Gold International Film Festival

THE final preparations are under way for the Heart of Gold Festival.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

All hands on deck as Heart of Gold gets under way

ADVANCED SCREENING: Preparations under way with staff and volunteers of the Heart of Gold International Film Festival

THE final preparations are under way for the Heart of Gold Festival.

Latest deals and offers

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift believes that Demi Lovato's comments were "unnecessary" after the singer slammed Taylor's squad for "tearing Katy Perry down".

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 76

Lot 76 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 75

Lot 75 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $128,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 74

Lot 74 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 73

Lot 73 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 72

Lot 72 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 14

Lot 14 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $130,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 13

Lot 13 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $130,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 12

Lot 12 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 11

Lot 11 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 10

Lot 10 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell