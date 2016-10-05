Blends business adds a new flavour to Mary St

A new taste with Magic Meals: Magic Meals' Simone Christensen said she is bringing a new flavour to Mary St

WHEN her five-year-old autistic son was diagnosed with cancer, Simone Christensen embarked on a mission to make her and her family's diets healthier.

Now her culinary creations are the focus of her new Mary St shop, after spending the last 12 months attracting a following at the markets.

According to Mrs Christensen, she made the change to free her weekends and allow herself more time at home with her family.

She said it was great as it allowed her to also follow her passion of cooking, which she had been doing since she was six years old.

Although her range has already grown from 19 to 33 products, Mrs Christensen said she had no specific plans for what comes next now the store is open.

"A warehouse, or mass production,” she laughed.

"I would love to be the McCormicks of Australia but that's probably a bit steep.

"I'm honestly happy just providing people with alternatives to all the chemicals.”

Magic Meals was officially opened with a celebration last night, including a taste-testing and ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Having made the decision to have an official opening only two weeks before, Mrs Christensen said it was a great example of her approach to life.

"I don't make plans,” she said.

"I just run on the spur of the moment.”

Now running the shop with her husband, Stephen, she said they hoped to bring something unique to Mary St, a key part in her choice of locating her business there.

"I couldn't find another shop around Mary St like how I wanted my shop to be.”

With a love for meeting and interacting with people, Mrs Christensen said she wanted her range to be entirely family friendly, made from local produce and gluten free.