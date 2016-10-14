Blaze trails with garage sales next weekend

Plenty of stuff will be on offer at the sale trail.

BARGAINS galore will be on offer to visitors next Saturday at the Gympie Senior Citizen's Centre as it hosts Gympie's Greatest Garage Sale Trail.

Goods ranging from CDs, books, homewares and artwork will be on offer from a variety of community groups including the Tin Can Bay writers group and Set 4 Life, who will be raising funds from the proceeds to help provide healthcare to remote Sierra Leone communities.

A sausage sizzle will also be available for breakfast and lunch, along with food and drink throughout the day and musicians providing entertainment.

Gympie Regional Council is also calling for organisations to register, providing 3m x 3m sites for their use as well as a chair - and, for the first 20 groups that register, a free table for their use will also be made available.

All proceeds from sales will be kept for those organisations.

Starting in 2010, the sale trail has sprouted from its grassroots origins and is now driven by more than 150 councils across Australia.

The event aims to encourage reuse, raise awareness about the hazards of illegal dumping, provide a platforms for fundraisers, promote, nurture and generate creativity, and bring communities together.

Residents, groups and businesses are also reminded private sales can be hosted on their own premises, as well.

Decluttering can sometimes be difficult to do, and garage sales can provide the perfect opportunity for new owners to put old wares to good use.

All garage sales will be listed in The Gympie Times on Saturday, October 22, and online though the council.

The community sale trail at the Senior Citizens' Centre will be open from 8am to 1pm on October 22.

Registration is free, and further details can be found at gympie.qld.gov.au/garage-sale-trail