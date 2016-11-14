Bizarre court dispute a 'waste of time'

STRANGE DAYS: The man was told he was wasting the time of everybody in the court.

IN A bizarre appearance at the Gympie Magistrates Court today, a man repeatedly argued with the presiding magistrate over a contravention of orders charge.

Allegedly failing to appear at the Whitsunday Police Station to provide fingerprints and mugshot, the 36-year-old man was unable to give a definitive answer on whether he had actually visited the station at all.

Declaring his innocence, the man requested an adjournment to "gather evidence” to use in a trial.

"This is a yes-or-no question about whether you went to the police station or not, that's it,” Magistrate M Baldwin said.

Visibly frustrated, she described the case as a "waste of everyone's time”.

The case will continue at a court in Prosperine.