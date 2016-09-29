Bill and Valerie celebrate 60 wonderful, busy years

RUBY MILESTONE: Bill and Valerie Deans cut their 60th wedding anniversary cake and (above) after their marriage in St Peter's Anglican Church on September 1, 1956.

BILL Deans had just completed his National Service when he married the love of his life, Valerie Walker in St Peter's Anglican Church, Gympie on September 1, 1956.

Sixty years later, the couple have just celebrated their ruby anniversary with family and friends.

Bill grew up at Tandur and Valerie at Coles Creek.

After they were married, Bill got a job at a sawmill at Amamoor and, during the time they lived there, Bill played cricket for the Mary Valley and he and Valerie both played tennis.

When the mill closed in 1960, the Deans moved to Mount Isa where Bill got work in the mines.

They came back to Gympie to buy a dairy and small crops lease and, when the lease expired, Bill and Valerie went back to Mount Isa for 15 years, during which Bill worked as an underground driller.

While they were in Mt Isa, Bill and Valerie were involved with Black Star Junior Rugby League - Bill fund raising and both he and Valerie at the grounds every weekend. Valerie worked in the canteen.

Bill, who also played cricket every weekend during cricket season, reformed the Mt Isa Black Star Cricket Club.

In 1983 they returned to Gympie where Bill got a job with Frank Sauer & Sons where he worked until ill health forced him to retire.

Bill and Valerie have two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bill, who these days, Bill loves to watch the cricket - his favourite sport - on TV, also likes to potter around the garden.

Valerie does some volunteer work and loves to see the family when they visit.

- CONTRIBUTED