Big Ted 15kg down on the long road to better health

IT'S BEEN a slow but steady start to 40-year-old SES volunteer Ted Logan's journey towards a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Now, a few weeks into his partnership with the Anytime Fitness, Ted can already see the benefits of getting out and active.

"It's been a gradual improvement - but I've definitely noticed the difference," he said.

"I'm able to travel greater distances without tiring out as quickly now."

LOOKING AHEAD: Ted Logan pumps iron during his training session at Anytime Fitness on Tuesday. Jacob Carson

Ted's been taking the steps to improve his health for nearly five months now, and the hard work is paying off - he's lost nearly 15kg.

He's credited his personal sessions at the gym with trainer Tex Houston as a big help to achieve his goal of losing 100kg.

"They've really gone a long way in helping me on the journey," he said.

"It isn't just the physical side of things either, my general well-being and mood has improved as well."

Suffering from a bad knee, the workouts Tex is putting Ted through are focusing on upper body cardio with the occasional weights session.

The goal is to incrementally build his endurance to allow him to tackle more intensive exercises down the line.

"It's about making sure he's doing things the right way and not going too hard too soon," Houston said.

"The muscles are going to come later, don't worry."

Only initially able to walk a few hundred metres without tiring out, Ted's now able to hit an uninterrupted kilometre on the treadmill.

"I'm certainly not winning any races any time soon," Ted laughed.

"But I'm at the point now where I'm able to tackle hills I wouldn't have been able to in the past."

Ted's convinced even without a gym membership or personal training sessions, it's still possible to get out and improve your fitness day-to-day.

"Even just getting out and walking can go a long way," he said.

"So get out there - you could really surprise yourself."

The Gympie Times is running a Kick the Kilos campaign in a bid to earn the fittest town title.

How to sign up to the Kick the Kilos challenge: A step-by-step guide on how to sign up for the Strava app and join the community in the Gympie Times Kick the Kilos club.

You can get involved by downloading the Strava app to log your exercise.