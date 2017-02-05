34°
Big Paul needs your help to kick cancer

Frances Klein
| 5th Feb 2017 3:06 PM
Paula Frampton and his partner Trudi Hellmuth.
Paula Frampton and his partner Trudi Hellmuth. Contributed

ONE of Gympie's most well-known and lovable characters has a big battle ahead of him and the community is already proving he has their full support.

Paul Frampton, owner of Work N Out Fitness Professionals with partner Trudi Hellmuth, was diagnosed with bowel cancer on Friday and is undergoing surgery today.

The news has been a shock to Paul and his family, whose life and work revolves around heath and fitness.

His daughter said her father had no time to mentally prepare for it. 

"It was very unexpected," Paul's daughter Peggy O'Sullivan told The Gympie Times earlier while the family wait at Kawana University Hospital for Paul to come out of surgery.

"He had all these plans to hit the beach this weekend or just relax - it's just a shock."

Mrs O'Sullivan said her father, former owner of Cooloola Fitness and now a dedicated private personal trainer who puts in solid 16-hour-days of training and coaching, had been feeling more tired than usual.

"Being tired is just part of his job," his daughter said.

 

Paul Frampton
Paul Frampton Contributed

But last week he also experienced reflux, followed by a bad stomach pain and after visiting the doctor, Paul was told the results of his blood tests showed he had no red blood cells.

"The doctor said they didn't know how he was still standing," Mrs O'Sullivan said.

The serious symptoms lead to the diagnosis at the Gympie Hospital emergency department- Paul had two cancerous masses on his bowel - one 9cm in diameter and the other 6cm, which were causing him to bleed internally.

The good news is the cancer, while it may have been there for some time, was contained to that area, Mrs O'Sullivan said.

"Dad was fighting back tears of happiness because it hadn't spread," Paul's daughter said.

"He looks big and tough but he's just the biggest marshmallow."

Mrs O'Sullivan has set up a gofundme page to support her father as he recovers. She said as small business owners, not being able to physically work would be a huge strain. 

Paul Frampton
Paul Frampton Contributed

"Dad and Trudi have their own business - if they don't work they don't have money."

Paul's family were grateful and touched by the generosity the people of Gympie have already shown.

Having donated $7100 in just five hours (as of 3pm today), Mrs O'Sullivan said it would greatly reduce the financial worry surrounding Paul's diagnosis.

"He's almost got seven weeks of his bills being paid for so he can sit at home and concentrate on his recovery."

To donate to "Help big Paul kick cancer" please click the link here.

Gofundme words of support

Sandy Mohyluk: Love you Paulie. You've been there for me in some crap times. Got your back, brother. Love and prayers xxx

Robyn Walsh: Oh Paul. I know you have the strength to kick this. Take care! Praying for you!!!

Toni Ryan: Paul, hang in there big fella. Love you to bits xx Sending you, Trudi and your family positive vibes

Amy Laycock: Strongest guy we know, hope you recovery quickly big fella. Love Amy & Brad

Rachelle Treeby: A truly inspirational man ... sending love and prayers xoxo

Paul Frampton
Paul Frampton Contributed
Topics:  cancer community gofundme paul frampton personal trainer

"He looks big and tough but he's just the biggest marshmallow.”

