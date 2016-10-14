22°
Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

Jacob Carson | 14th Oct 2016 4:59 PM
HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future
HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

WITH the soon-to-be-completed upgrades to the Bruce Hwy set to ease up traffic woes across the state, real estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market in Gympie.

With accessibility and affordability at the forefront of buyer's concerns, Century 21 agent Billy Mitchell isn't surprised at the recent influx of interest in local properties.

"What you'll find is people - families in particular - see the location of the land as the selling point,” he says.

"While the features of the house itself are certainly still important, its not the drawcard anymore.”

The new-and-improved highway, he added, will do wonders in bringing buyers to the area.

"Every day I grow more confident about how things are progressing here.”

Houses and land in Gympie have always provided an affordable alternative to larger regions, including Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Buyers are beginning to pay serious attention to the area, with the lifestyle Gympie excels at becoming an increasingly attractive prospect.

"There's a lot of people who are looking at what their money could get them in Brisbane and what it could get them in Gympie or Noosa,” says Harcourts agent Nathan O'Neil.

This heightened interest has already had the effect of raising prices in and around town, but Mr O'Neill said this would do little to dissuade interest.

"It's important to look at things relatively,” he says.

"While prices are rising they're still some of the best in the state.”

Mr O'Neill and Mr Mitchell say the past few months have been extremely successful for their respective businesses.

Both are expecting great things to come in the near future as well.

"The outlook for the future is pretty positive,” Mr O'Neill said. "While from a business perspective things are a little shaky, it's looking solid as the highway develops.”

"I'm feeling very confident,” Billy Mitchell adds.

"Hopefully we'll have success like Toowoomba.”

