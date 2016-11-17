Big impact for Gympie's Magic Meals Micro win

BIG PLANS: Louise Armstrong of Ellingsen Partners (left) presents Simone Christensen of Magic Meals with the prize for Micro Business of the year.

TAKING out the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Micro Business of the Year was Magic Meals.Owner of Magic Meals, Simone Christensen, was ecstatic with the win.

"It's a wonderful feeling to realise how much our customers are behind us,” Mrs Christensen said.

She said her aim with Magic Meals when she started it up in March this year was to make every meal a gourmet experience without the expense.

"I wanted to channel my love of cooking into something everyone at any budget could enjoy; simple, quick yet oh so good,” she said.

Looking towards the future, Mrs Christensen is keen to expand.

"Obviously, we hope to expand and grow to the point of being able to produce to a larger market, employ local workers and offer goods and services worldwide, yet never forgetting that we are a proud Gympie business,” she said.