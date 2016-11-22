29°
Big crowd warms to Mary River Festival

22nd Nov 2016 7:42 PM
LOVE MARY: The colourful daytime parade around the Mary River Festival.
MANY diehards braved a stinking hot day to attend the recent Mary River Festival.

After last year's very wet event, it was the reverse this year.

Festival organisers were happy with the attendance and the event.

The public was once again given a great day out for a very low fee, listening to a variety of quality performances on the main stage from Whiskey and Me, Herb Fenn, Samoko Grooves, the INsingC Choir, Strangest Dreamers, Ben Barker and the well- known Barry Charles.

There was also a second stage full of performers all afternoon, and the Kandanga Hall was alive from 8.30-11.30pm with the sounds of Matt Stillert, Mick McCombie Band and the Floating Bridges, who have become a favourite of Mary River Festival goers.

In keeping with the festival's theme, there were environmental talks, displays and demonstrations, and the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee photo competition, which was won by Daryl Dodt.

The connection between the head and the mouth of the river and the importance of having a healthy river for the protection of the Great Barrier Reef was displayed through the beautiful lantern parade.

A large Mary River turtle, followed by a larger Mary River cod, then an eastern curlew and finally a large dolphin, were joined by many families carrying smaller lanterns as they paraded around the festival site before the rain started.

Mary River Festival organisers were pleased to see so many families attending and enjoying what was on offer, with the children making the most of the games and activities provided.

"We are here for the communities all along the Mary River, and especially for the Kandanga and Mary Valley communities who support the festival in many ways,” organiser Glenda Pickersgill said.

"It makes us happy to see people enjoying themselves, and the comments that come back to us are positive and supportive. Our many sponsors also make this worthwhile.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  kandanga lantern parade mary river festival

