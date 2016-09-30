26°
Bible Society dinner celebrates golden milestone

30th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
JOB WELL DONE: Bible Society Australia Gympie Branch members (from left) treasurer Muriel Brown, president Pat Towner, publicity officer Joan Powell and secretary Narelle Towner are pleased with the efforts and funds raised at the dinner and auction celebrating 50 years of the Bible Society in Gympie region.
JOB WELL DONE: Bible Society Australia Gympie Branch members (from left) treasurer Muriel Brown, president Pat Towner, publicity officer Joan Powell and secretary Narelle Towner are pleased with the efforts and funds raised at the dinner and auction celebrating 50 years of the Bible Society in Gympie region.

FIFTY years of raising funds in Gympie for Bible distribution throughout the world were celebrated recently.

To celebrate the milestone, Bible Society Gympie branch members hosted a dinner which was attended by 80 people at the Gympie Bowls Club at Southside.

After a meal beautifully catered for by the women bowlers, guests were entertained by guest speakers Justin Lippiatt, who is the business manager at Cooloola Christian College, and Dr Bryan Brink, both originally from South Africa.

The evening finished with an auction of donated goods which was conducted by Gympie Regional Councillor James Cochrane. There was a wide range of items and everything was sold, due to very generous buyers.

The event was very successful financially with over $2500 raised to send to head office.

Special thanks go to those businesses and private individuals who donated goods for the auction. The branch is very grateful for your help.

The Bible Society group consists of a few ladies who meet just four times a year.

Two functions are held annually - a morning tea in March and a lunch in June.

More members would be welcome. If you are interested, phone Pat 5483 2583.

- CONTRIBUTED

Gympie Times

Topics:  50 years, bible society, gympie

