29°
News

Beware Fakebook accounts

Shelley Strachan | 3rd Nov 2016 5:57 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KATHY Sundstrom's article on P7 today points out the bleeding obvious - not everyone is who they pretend to be on Facebook.

Setting up a fake account is too easy.

It literally takes a couple of minutes.

Then you are free to "troll” and cause whatever mischief you wish without being accountable for what you say. Unless of course you are busted. Then all bets are off.

There are certainly one or two activists on various Gympie Facebook pages whose opinions are strong and authenticity suss, to say the least.

Clicking into their Facebook account would be an easy way to check things out, if you were concerned.

One bloke who has become pretty adept at spotting fakers says a generic profile photo can be a dead give-away, as can be a lack of conversations and group photos on a person's wall.

Doing a Google image search on a photo shows where else it has appeared on the internet. If it appears on a few other unrelated places, you've probably got a faker.

While this seems to allow these heroes the freedom to "troll”, a Fakebooker could also be a scammer or worse, so best to give them a wide berth.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial editorial comment facebook fake id

Faulty truck could have caused Stephen's death

Faulty truck could have caused Stephen's death

A FAULTY truck is likely to behind the cause of a crash that killed Proston truck driver Stephen Ross Brown near Cloyna, west of Gympie, a Corner has heard.

20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

Looking for work? Check out who's hiring right now in Gympie.

Owners torn as CBD makeover puts pressure on businesses

Mayor Mick Curran

Customers happy, shop owners not unanimous on Smithfield St revamp

Beware Fakebook accounts

Fakebook account is too easy to set up

Local Partners

An 'apple' a day a nice way to thank Nash teachers

James Nash State High School teachers recognised as part World Teachers Day celebrations

Gympie group shines in Healthy Towns Awards

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Cooloola Human Services Network representatives (from left) Peter Blashki, Cass Elstrob and Gary Davidson celebrate collecting the Connections with Place Award in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards.

CHSN wins Connections with Place award

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region November 3-5

Gympie Riding for Disabled saddles up for open day

IN THE SADDLE: John Bowditch on Bridget and Sarah Sutcliffe on Red Ned take a ride at the Gympie and District Riding for Disabled grounds ahead of this Saturday's open day.

Riding for Disabled open day this Saturday

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.

Community Diary for Wednesday, November 2

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

HARRY Styles has made a terminally ill girl's dream come true by agreeing to record a video message for her.

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Lifestyle or Earning Potential - Your Choice!

730 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

0 0 Auction On Site...

-53.87 acres a stones throw from Imbil CBD -Perfect lifestyle block for your dream home or; -DA approval is already in place should you wish to subdivide -Ideal...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $595,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

Developers- Marina Views - RESIDENTIAL CHOICE

2 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Directly Opposite the Marina - Sought after Location Property has DUAL street access - Oyster Parade and Skyring Place Live in ... OR .... Develop Zoned ....

FINDERS KEEPERS!!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $389,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

Great Buying

11 Struan Cres, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This high-set large weatherboard home is located in a quiet family friendly area, walking distance to local schools parks and shops and only 3 minute drive form...

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

MEETING THE MARKET

99 Green Trees Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well ... $168,000

Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well established trees and post and rail fence on the front boundary. The 6000m2 (approx)...

LIVE NATURALLY

Neerdie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

This unique property with outstanding views is waiting for you. It is all here, all you have to do is finish this elegant pole home. The poles are in the ground...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!