The best chance at early cancer detection in Gympie

EARLY WARNING: Operator Dan Johnson with some of the advanced 3D imaging technology at Gympie Radiology.

GYMPIE Radiology Women's Imaging Department offers patients the latest in breast imaging technology, integrating the use of 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and interventional procedures.

In combination, this improves earlier breast cancer detection as well as enabling women to have a comprehensive range of breast imaging services locally.

Gympie Radiology offers the only 3D mammography unit in the Gympie, Mary Valley and Wide Bay region. This new technology produces both a three-dimensional and two-dimensional view of the breast, during a single breast compression, with no additional radiation dose.

It has been shown in clinical studies to be significantly superior to traditional 2D mammography across all patient ages and breast densities, with a 40% increase in invasive cancer detection and a 27% increase in overall cancer detection.

3D mammography enables radiologists to identify and characterise individual breast structures without the confusion of superimposed tissue.

This reduces false positive rates compared with traditional 2D mammography.

Dr Peter Brookfield, managing radiologist at Gympie Radiology, said: "Compared to conventional 2D mammography, there is a significant reduction in the rate of patient recall for further imaging. This reduces the need for any additional imaging or biopsies which results in reduced patient anxiety."

Gympie Radiology offers a complete range of diagnostic and interventional services including 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI, as well as CT and nuclear imaging.

They also offer consultations to help tailor breast screening to an individual's needs based on their background risk of breast cancer.

Please consult with your local GP for more information.