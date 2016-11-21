Being an actor just precursor to being internet entrepreneur

Adam Madill with Runner-up 2016 Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the year Tony Kishawi.

THE runner-up in the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year award is no stranger to the spotlight.

Tony Kishawi is the driving force behind website What's On Gympie and said his experience as an actor, author and drama teacher prepared him for his job.

"Really, the stage was just the training ground for what I do today.

"The skills employed in being an actor, being in character, imparting a plot while also incorporating members of the public are incredibly similar to running an internet business.

"Never forget the reason why you are on stage, on the internet. You have some message or story to impart,” he said.

Mr Kishawi said while attempting to promote coming attractions to the Civic Centre where he was recently employed as a caretaker, he found there wasn't anywhere online to accommodate his needs.

"You see a need, you fill that need. In 2010 I built the Gympie What's On website, a free events listing site,” he said.

Gaining recognition for the business and his personal involvement at the awards was a big thrill for Mr Kishawi.

"It's a wonderful way to finish up my job here. I'll party tonight,” he said after the announcement on Thursday November 10.”