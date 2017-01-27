32°
Behind the Mullock Heap

The Gympie Times Editorial Team | 27th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
BORN TO BE WILD... AND BREAK A HIP: Who was the Harley rider and scooter rider comparing wheels at the Jockey Club Hotel on Australia Day? Inquiring minds would like to know. Donna Jones

NEVER satisfied...

Recent Facebook post said it all.

"To all the people who complained about how cold it was in winter... happy now?”

PERFECT timing

Mayor Mick Curran found a unique comeback at the first Gympie Regional Council meeting for 2017 on Wednesday.

The council had just adopted its new Wood Encouragement Policy, under which the council will give timber special consideration in public buildings.

Told it was a pity our northern neighbour Fraser Coast Regional Council and its mayor Chris Loft had got in first with a similar (if not identical) policy adopted there last week, Cr Curran was quick to expand on the old joke: "The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.”

"No-one remembers who won X-Factor,” the mayor opined.

"It's all about the one who came second,” he said.

PLASTIC fantastic

CAT mum recalled an incident when her furry "offspring” caused great amusement. A plastic bag blew off the kitchen counter and before mum can pick it up, the young feline has pounced on it. He's delighted by the ruffling noise it makes when he shuffles his paws on it.

Things then went from twee to hilarious when the cat made the mistake of forcing his head through the handle of the bag where it became jammed around his chest.

He was so freaked out by this he took off at a gallop, the bag filling with air behind him and rustling really loudly.

This freaked him out even more so he galloped past the woman in the lounge, through to the bedroom, back past her into the kitchen, again past the woman in the lounge trying to catch him, all the time freaked out by the loud rustling thing that has grabbed him and is chasing him around the house.

Finally, the woman grabbed the cat and released him from the bag, his poor little heart beating wildly.

Lesson learned, though. He won't be playing with plastic bags again any time soon!

FASHION icon

A LOCAL man-about-town who touts himself as somewhat of a fashionista was found to be wearing his shirt inside out at work.

In the man's defence the shirt did feature an ambiguous pattern that could have been worn either way.

However due to some unwarranted harassment from his colleagues the man was forced to change.

The shirt has not since resurfaced at work.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gossip gympie humour column unsubstantiated tales designed to amuse

