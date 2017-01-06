30°
Community

Behind the Mullock Heap: Gympie stories to embarrass

Gympie Times Editorial Team | 6th Jan 2017 7:36 AM Updated: 7:36 AM
DILEMMA: Sure, you've got a full tank, but it's no good without a pump.
DILEMMA: Sure, you've got a full tank, but it's no good without a pump. Emma Gough

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OH BABY

The Gympie Hospital's maternity ward will have a busy start to 2017, with 38 babies booked in to enter the world.

This is apparently substantially higher than the usual January rate, and one could wonder what happened in April 2016 to inspire so many conceptions.

Events around the world don't seem quite the type. The Brexit debate was heating up in Britain, and the US was in the early throes of its election saga.

Fortunately that wasn't enough to bring electile dysfunction to Gympie households.


SHOULD'VE GONE TO...

Nash St worker out and about at lunchtime yesterday called her colleagues to say there was an ambulance parked up the road and a paramedic was tending someone in a car.

Colleagues went outside to have a look but couldn't see a QAS vehicle or paramedic anywhere.

What they could see, though, was an RACQ van parked next to a car with an RACQ mechanic busy under its bonnet.

Her colleagues reckon it's time she heeded the message in a well-known TV ad for glasses.


BURGER RING

Three generations were enjoying a chat on the back deck the other day when Miss 5 suddenly dragged her grandmother into the lounge.

"Sssshhhh," she whispered dramatically, pulling Nanny deeper into the house and, clearly, further from earshot of her parents.

Intrigued, Nanny obediently said nothing until they came to a stop in a back bedroom where, still whispering, Miss 5 asked, "Is there a McDonald's in Gympie?"

"Yes," Nanny whispered back nervously, well aware of her son and daughter-in-law's stance on fast food, but loathe to lie to the little cherub.

What she wasn't prepared for was almost being knocked over in Miss 5's rush to get back to the deck where she announced loudly, "Nanny says there's a McDonald's here and she's taking me there for lunch".

One witness says he wasn't sure whose look was more horrified - the one son and daughter-in-law threw Nanny's way, the one Nanny directed at Miss 5 or, once she discovered her evil plot had failed, Miss 5's to no-one in particular.


SLEEP TIME

It was lights out for one Gympie mother during the week when she could not help but fall asleep at the kitchen table during dinner.

The young mum who had been dealing with a teething toddler all day slowly drifted off while listening to her husband talk about the Australian cricket team.

It was not until her little daughter cried out that she awoke from her slumber and kept eating like nothing had happened.

Word is her husband now has a pillow on hand at the dinner table should she suddenly need a nap.


RURAL LIFE

Every evening a Gympie woman sets out her coffee maker, filled, juicer for oranges, and crockery ready for breakfast for her elderly spouse and self.

On Wednesday morning she switched on the coffee, juiced the oranges, and as usual, went to rinse the juicer parts before sitting down to her breakfast.

What? No water?

After checking out her tank level, the reset button on the pump, and power outlet for supply, they came to the conclusion that showers, teeth cleaning and washing up are out of the question until they have bought and installed a new pump.

Oh the joys of rural living!


Want to dob in someone for the Mullock Heap? Email editor@gympietimes.com
Gympie Times

Topics:  gossip gympie humour column unconfirmed reports

'The training here saved my life'

'The training here saved my life'

HER LandCruiser fishtailing out of control in torrential rain, Sharlene Makin said Roadcraft's training was the only thing between safety and serious injury.

LifeFlight worth more than $1.4m to Gympie region

RACQ LifeFlight has flew more than 100 missions in Gympie last year.

RACQ LifeFlight flew more than 100 missions in Gympie last year.

CAR CHASE: Up to 50 charges laid over string of crimes

A car involved in yesterday's dramatic pursuit crashed into this Nissan Pulsar.

Man who led police on car chase allegedly a "main culprit" in spree

Pedestrian hit by car in early-morning emergency

A man was hit by a car early this morning near the Traveston railway station.

Man sustains head injuries, reportedly hit by car

Local Partners

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

The Gympie Theatre Association is asking for submissions for scripts to be performed at the 2017 Gympie Show.

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

THE British singer's album 25 was the highest selling album in Australia in 2016.

  • Music

  • 6th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

Private Home on 2010m2

10 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Hidden by mature gardens, this lovely split level home is hidden away in a quiet court with bush at the rear. This is a stand out home .... unique home is light...

BRIANNA BREEZE

Lot 8 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers over...

Just over an acre 5059m2 corner block in the picturesque Brianna Court Estate on outskirts of Gympie. Gently sloping well grassed block with bitumen road...

EXCEPTIONAL COUNTRY TOWN ALLOTMENT

Cnr Hester Street and Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land This fantastic 1,669m2 gentle sloping corner allotment is situated in the heart ... $65,500

This fantastic 1,669m2 gentle sloping corner allotment is situated in the heart of Kilkivan and within walking distance of all local amenities. For the young...

PEACEFUL AND PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING

456 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 3 1 4 $565,000

This is a very private retreat featuring a private and exclusive position in the sought-after Beenham Valley/Cedar Pocket district in the Gympie region, just a...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

30 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

28 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

CHEAP CHEAP !!!!!!

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Motivated vendor wants this block sold, so he can move on to ... $135,000

Motivated vendor wants this block sold, so he can move on to other projects. Interested? Well this is an excellent block to build on, a level 700m2, on the high...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

PRICE REDUCED - BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!