Beefy's gets the gold

Note: This may not be a Beefy's pie.

FOUR GOLD MEDALS FOR PIE GROUP

PIE-MAKER Beefy's has won four gold medals in The Official Great Aussie Pie Competition.

Pies were judged last week in Melbourne by an elite team of judges from the baking industry and Beefy's walked away with gold for its Gluten Free Signature Steak, Signature Steak, Gluten Free Steak, Bacon and Cheese and Pie Flavoured (Pie in a Pie) pies.

The Gluten Free Signature Steak also claimed the title of Australia's Best Gluten Free Pie for the second year in a row.

It was the eighth gold medal for Beefy's Signature Steak Pie.

Beefy's Pie Flavoured Pie is a new innovation - a party-sized Sweet Chilli, Cheese and Bacon Pie inside a Signature Steak Pie.

Made as a limited-edition pie in August, it clearly impressed the judges and the Beefy's team is considering making it more widely available.

"We absolutely love winning awards, and to take home four gold at this year's Official Great Aussie Pie Competition is a real honour,” Beefy's Mark Hobbs said.

Mark's parents Ron and Shirley Hobbs bought a bakery in Beaudesert in the mid-80s, where Mark developed a love of pastry cooking from the age of 12.

The Hobbs bakery business evolved into Beefy's in the late 90s with the business philosophy: "if they wouldn't want to eat it themselves then they would not serve it to customers”.

Gympie, the fifth Beefy's store, opened on August 29, 2012.