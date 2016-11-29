32°
News

Be an ambassador for Gympie region: mayor

29th Nov 2016 11:24 AM
Mayor Mick Curran
Mayor Mick Curran

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS week Tourism Queensland launched a $90 million tourism campaign aimed at showcasing its unique attractions in a bid to make our state Australia's number one destination.

The three year campaign aims to reposition Queensland as a consumer favourite and focuses on its beaches, islands, reefs, lifestyle, events and authentic experiences.

The "I know just the place” campaign relies on social media encouraging Queenslanders to become tourism ambassadors for the state by sharing their favourite places online.

I propose we take this a step further and leverage the campaign to promote our beautiful region. We could benefit greatly from increased tourism and we need you, our residents, to be our greatest ambassadors. Tell your friends and family about great places to visit in our area, take photos of the places and activities that you and your family enjoy doing in our area and promote them on Instagram and Facebook and tag #destinationgympie.

We are fortunate enough to be surrounded by beautiful beaches, rainforests and rural areas and have wonderful and diverse local produce and great places to eat and stay. Lets not be shy about it. Lets tell everyone.

Last week I attended a meeting of Regional Development Australia which was held here in Gympie. We meet to support economic development and growth in our region. I am very proud, like the majority of our region's residents, of what we have to offer and will continue to promote our opportunities tirelessly in the state and federal arena so that we are positioned to reach our potential.

Gympie Times

Topics:  council gympie regional council mayor mick curran opinion tourism campaign

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

Rare, cute & nasty: stunning stinger turns up at Rainbow

RARE FIND: Codi Ringland snapped this picture of a 'blue dragon' at Rainbow Beach on Monday.

The stunning 'Blue Dragon' makes an appearance at Rainbow Beach

Public transport quality in question amid bus stop work

Leading hand concreter Darren Sanim works on the new disability access for the bus stop in Monkland St.

Some residents are questioning Gympie's Public transport services.

Be an ambassador for Gympie region: mayor

Mayor Mick Curran

New tourism campaign a chance to be ambassador for Gympie

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

Meet these potential pets

These two Gympie orphans need a new home. Can you help?

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

No Caption

Duck races, horse races, wrestling, fireworks and rock & roll

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out, according to Marion Cotillard who has likened his grunts during his exercises as something more erotic.

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 32.47 Hectares in the prime Mary Valley. Water is in abundance with a water allocation of 20 mega litres as well as a dam, which all contribute to the...

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN!!

4 Opal St, Southside 4570

House 2 1 1 $239,000

This home offers the best of all worlds acreage living just minutes to all conveniences. This neatly presented 2 bedroom home provides ease of low maintenance...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $229,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE MARY RIVER RURAL PROPERTY, SUNSHINE COAST!

49 Mullaly Rd, Kybong 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,895,000

This irrigated, highly improved river front property offers the buyer a depth of opportunities. This property has genuine carrying capacity of 150 dry cattle, 28...

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

Build In Paradise

8 Ilmenite Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Situated on a quiet street in the highly sought after precinct close to the beach, 8 Ilmenite Avenue is a beautiful blank canvas. Less than 300 metres to the...

VALUE PLUS

64 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 5 $350K Urgent...

Huge 12 x 9m shed on a 2016m2 block backing onto USL. This one is priced to sell quickly so make an offer now for this lovely cream brick and tile home which is...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+ URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Lifestyle or Earning Potential - Your Choice!

730 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

Residential Land -53.87 acres a stones throw from Imbil CBD -Perfect lifestyle block for ... OFFERS OVER...

-53.87 acres a stones throw from Imbil CBD -Perfect lifestyle block for your dream home or; -DA approval is already in place should you wish to subdivide -Ideal...

HAPPY LIVING STARTS HERE

168 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 6 $459,000

A happy life starts here today for your family. This property has so much to offer. - Family sized kitchen big enough to really move around in. Including...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!