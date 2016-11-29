Be an ambassador for Gympie region: mayor

THIS week Tourism Queensland launched a $90 million tourism campaign aimed at showcasing its unique attractions in a bid to make our state Australia's number one destination.

The three year campaign aims to reposition Queensland as a consumer favourite and focuses on its beaches, islands, reefs, lifestyle, events and authentic experiences.

The "I know just the place” campaign relies on social media encouraging Queenslanders to become tourism ambassadors for the state by sharing their favourite places online.

I propose we take this a step further and leverage the campaign to promote our beautiful region. We could benefit greatly from increased tourism and we need you, our residents, to be our greatest ambassadors. Tell your friends and family about great places to visit in our area, take photos of the places and activities that you and your family enjoy doing in our area and promote them on Instagram and Facebook and tag #destinationgympie.

We are fortunate enough to be surrounded by beautiful beaches, rainforests and rural areas and have wonderful and diverse local produce and great places to eat and stay. Lets not be shy about it. Lets tell everyone.

Last week I attended a meeting of Regional Development Australia which was held here in Gympie. We meet to support economic development and growth in our region. I am very proud, like the majority of our region's residents, of what we have to offer and will continue to promote our opportunities tirelessly in the state and federal arena so that we are positioned to reach our potential.