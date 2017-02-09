Bay shop landlords vow: 'We will rebuild business'

FUTURE VOW: Tin Can Bay supermarket landlord Kurt Steinscherer was upset but determined as he vowed to rebuild the business after yesterday's stand-off drama.

THE people who gave Tin Can Bay its first real supermarket, back in 1984, yesterday vowed to rebuild the business after yesterday's confrontation drama and what used to be the town's IGA franchise.

Ruth and Kurt Steinscherer established an IGA supermarket at the Dolphin Shopping Centre more than 30 years ago, then built the current building, which they opened in 2005.

Later they sold the business and leased the space to other operators.

"We had a very soft spot for the business. We spent lots of hours building good will with the community,” they said.

They said the most recent operator had fallen behind in the rent and the owners had attended, with their solicitor and a locksmith, to enter the building and change the locks yesterday morning.

Later in the morning, it appeared a person had broken in, before starting yesterday's drama.

Yesterdaythe Steinscherers said they would do their best to restore the community's faith in their store, although they conceded it had already lost a lot of business to Woolworths at Cooloola Cove.

"We'll be working very hard and hopefully it will come back and it will lift the whole town,” Mrs Steinscherer said in the supermarket car park, after the stand-off had ended.

Her husband said the couple would re-open the business after a period needed for maintenance, possibly including repairs.

Whether it re-opens as an IGA or under another name is still undecided, but both said it re-open as soon as possible, to give the town back its supermarket.

"What happened was very unfortunate, because there are no winners,” Mr Steinscherer said.

Some maintenance would be needed on the building, including checks on the refrigeration and associated plumbing and electrical connections.

"There are some pipes that look rusty in places, so we are having all that checked,” he said.

"We are confident we can rebuild it with hard work, good will and dollars.”