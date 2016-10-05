Barking dogs driving neighbours mad

IT SEEMS fed-up neighbours have been taking the law into their own hands with a series of dog-baiting incidents reported in the Wide Bay region this week.

A Tamaree dog-owner, whose dog was poisoned three weekends in a row, said their dog tested positive to barbiturate in its system, while a Maryborough family had a close call with their pet when someone threw a pie filled with rat poison over their fence.

In Bundaberg this week a woman was left terrified after a neighbour made a number of threats to kill her dog because it did not stop barking.

A Tamaree resident, who heard about the reports of dog-baiting in her area, contacted The Gympie Times and said the issue of dogs barking was a real problem at her Ridgehaven Estate on Old Maryborough Rd.

She said, as a dog-lover herself she did not condone baiting or threats as a way of dealing with the problem, but she understood it was difficult for neighbours to put up with incessant barking.

"Often a dog will bark continuously and does not stop until the owners are home,” she said.

"The owner needs to take responsibility.”

Barking dogs can be reported to the council, but the Tamaree woman said the sound travels in the estate and unless an exact address is known, she has been told the council can not act on it.