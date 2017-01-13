Bargains galore: This weekend's garage sales across region

Got some spare time this weekend? Check out these garage sales across the region.

From the pages of The Gympie Times garage sale classifieds:

SATURDAY

De-cluttering Gympie 48 Oak St, Sat. Jan 14., 6.30am-1pm. Lots of items, tools, kitchenware, toys, clothes, furn., ornaments, shabby-chic, shoes & lots more

18 Fairview Road 7am start. Single mattress, cupboards, exercise equip, lounge, upright freezer, road bike, dining table & chairs, Siamese X kittens, shower chair, desks & more.

Gympie, 4 Louisa Street, Saturday, 6:00 AM-12:00 PM, Moving Sale, everything must go. Items include bikes, exercise equipment, furniture and much more. Please no arrivals before 6am.

Gympie, 15 Kidgell Street, Friday & Saturday, 13 & 14th Jan. 7:30am-4:00 Garage Moving Sale! Great collection of goods! Come and grab a Bargain! No Early Birds Thanks!

51 Gympie View Dr, 7am - 4pm - HUGE combined sale. Porcelain dolls, teddies, toys, pig collection, rocking chair, bar stools, fabrics, folding clothes line, skateboard, household goods & more.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Jones Hil, 8 Timothy Court, Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM, Garage Sale everything is up for barter. Heaps of toys, brica brack, clothing kids and ladies , lots of new items never worn. $10 fill a bag on clothes(excluding new items) Household items. All must go....P:0458 223 252

SUNDAY

42c Musgrave Street SUNDAY ONLY - 8.30 sharp till 2pm. Deceased estate, clothes, furniture, upright freezer, table chairs, book case, Q/bed frame, bric a brac and much more.