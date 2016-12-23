Bank lends hand to family after devastating year of grief

CHARLIE Lawson would have been looking forward to his first Christmas, had he not died at a Gympie child care centre, in what remain mysterious circumstances.

His grandmother Alison Wilkinson says she and her family are all hoping for a better year in 2017.

Charlie's death on July 29 followed closely on loss of the family's Mothar Mountain home on June 18.

"The Coroner ordered an investigation between Queensland police and Queensland Education and Training and that's all we've heard so far,” she said yesterday.

Somehow they have coped, although Ms Wilkinson admits she does not quite know how.

"I don't know how anyone copes with these things, but we are getting there,” she said.

Alison, Charlie's brother Bentlee and his mum Molly Alexander are now back in their rebuilt home and have been for about a month.

"We're not camping anyway,” Alison said.

"It's an acreage property and we've got so many animals we couldn't just move.

"So we've been living in tents since the fire,” she said.

Yesterday, Gympie's ANZ Bank decided to help give the family at least a more cheerful end to a tragic year.

Branch manager Ron Pearce said the bank presented Alison with a Christmas hamper as part of what has become an annual tradition.

"Each ANZ branch chooses a worthy cause to donate a hamper to each year.

"This year we chose Alison as she is a loyal long-term ANZ customer who has endured a lot this year,” he said.

Alison said she and her family were very grateful for the thought as well as the gift.

"But I don't want another 2016,” she said.