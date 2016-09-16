Ballads and a big ride: This week's news from Widgee

WIDGEE CRAFT GROUP:

"PASTELS” were on the agenda this week as members chose their subjects, some wisely and some, less so.

Pastels can be both simple and difficult to work with so much consideration was given to subjects chosen. But eventually everything fell into place as the drawings took shape with some outstanding results.

Next week will see the brushes come out of hiding as the ladies continue their art classes, painting Acrylics with Alice. Members will need some protective clothing (those tubes of paint can be messy) and a small to medium sized canvas. For further details please contact the president, Alice Burke on 54849156.

WIDGEE PONY CLUB:

Widgee & Districts Pony Club will hold a Rally Day this Sunday, beginning with a gear check from 9am. The Rally will be held in the pony club grounds, with entry off Upper Widgee Rd. New leadership and lots of hard yakka and support has seen the club grow in strength and prosperity. If you've always wanted to learn horsemanship and the "how-to” of caring for your horse or pony, and putting it through the ropes, why not come along and meet the team? New members are always welcome so contact Lisa on 0437840439 or Maxine on 54840106.

WIDGEE BUSH BALLADEERS:

In just a few weeks Widgee Showgrounds will once again play host as hordes of caravans and campers arrive for the annual Bush Balladeers. From Monday October 3, right through to the following Sunday, Widgee's population will explode with fans, musicians and entertainers arriving for a wonderful week of Australian bush poetry and songs. For further details on the event contact Ron Follett on 54840285.

WIDGEE COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB:

Members of the WCMC held another successful Walk-Up Sesh on Sunday, with a horde of music lovers enjoying an afternoon of free entertainment. Numbers are steadily increasing with this monthly event proving more and more popular with fans. The next session will be their annual Webb Brother's Talent Quest, from October 21-23. For further details contact Ronnie Jay on 54840335.

WIDGEE STATE SCHOOL:

Last Tuesday saw teachers, parents and students of Widgee State School unite in a love of learning and reading skills and abilities. The P&C, lead by president Julie White, organised a Fund Run in conjunction with National Health and Physical Education Day, to not only encourage and increase everyone's reading skills but also to raise much needed funds for the school.

The theme for the event was a current book on the curriculum, Funky Chicken, by Sunshine Coast author Chris Collin. Students dressed as their favourite characters from the book and were joined by teachers who wore some eye-catching and colourful costumes of their own. Together with parents, grandparents and younger family members, the students walked laps of the school oval while also completing several reading activities. The day was a huge success and enjoyed by all who attended.

WIDGEE BUSHMAN'S BAR:

Another big weekend ahead for volunteers in the Bushman's Kitchen with pony club members on roster tonight, offering tasty pork or lamb chops with chips, vegies and nachos or diners may prefer the old standby of fish, chips and salad. Over yonder the dessert trolley will hold servings of French apple pie and custard, ready for "afters”.

Proceeds from Saturday night will go to Angel Flight and diners can rub shoulders with riders and supporters whose ride will terminate at the Widgee Showgrounds that same afternoon. Menu choices include roast beef or roast chicken and vegetables, plus fish and chips will also be available. With pavlova on the dessert trolley, diners will be lining up for a good, hot, tasty meal after their long ride from Turavale. The Bushman's Bar will open from 6.30 to 7.45pm while Saturday times may vary due to demand however the Bushman's Bar will be open, as usual, from around 3pm. For further details contact the hall direct on 54840282.

RIDE FOR ANGEL FLIGHT & WIDGEE FUN DAY:

It's party time at Woolooga as riders and supporters flock to "Turavale” for the 10th Anniversary Ride for Angel Flight. Come along and enjoy the music, dancing, and free entertainment; take part in the "auction” of donated prizes and help raise funds to keep the "Angels” flying. With lots of on-site parking, plenty of campsites, hot foods on sale plus a licensed bar; this event is now a firm favourite on the Gympie calendar.

Riders will be leaving at 7.30am on Saturday for Widgee Showgrounds, travelling through picturesque countryside, stopping along the trail to enjoy lunch at Thornside. Following on on Sunday will be the ever popular Widgee Fun Day with heaps of events for riders to enjoy, including Camp drafts and a Barrel Race. Not to be overlooked are the Widgee Ironman and Ironwoman events; lots of fun for those game enough to enter. Then of course, there's the Hobby Horse Race and just for a bit of a laugh for the ladies, Broom Tossing.

It's a weekend full of activity out here at Widgee so pack up the car and bring the family.

There's plenty of camping with all facilities including hot showers and more. Contact Ray or Judy Matthews on 54847194 or 0407969166 for further details on Angel Flight or Rod Cotter on 0429897711 for further info on the Widgee Fun Day.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southern phone.com.au