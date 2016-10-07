Balladeers roll in to Widgee

GOING BUSH: Toowoomba's John and Valerie Newman arrive for another year of top entertainment at the Widgee Bush Balladeers on this weekend.

THE caravans began arriving from Sunday, and while preparations weren't quite complete, visitors were made welcome in the usual Widgee style. With the showgrounds filling up, this year's event promises to be a great success. Fans and followers have travelled from near and far, as have some of the entertainers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

This year's line-up of singers and balladeers includes Jeff Brown, Terry Gordon, Graham Rodger, plus Keith and Caitlyn Jamieson and the delightful Alisha Smith.

Gympie's Kevin Groves will be there as well as Amanda Faulkner, Ray Essery and Bruce Lavender. Since the walk-ups began on Wednesday the grounds have resounded with music while the bush poets have narrated many a "dinkum” tale. The event goes into full swing from 3pm today until early Sunday afternoon.

Meals are available at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen with an increased menu to cater for the extra visitors. For further info ring Ron Follett on 5484 0285 or 5484 0282.

Widgee Craft Group:

Members enjoyed a speedy meeting on Wednesday, discussing upcoming crafts and their most important event on the calendar, their Christmas party.

Once all the business of the day was complete it was time to bring out the "big shot” machine, with everyone wanting to have a turn.

Lots of fun, as long as you put the bits and pieces in the right way, but lessons were learned and the bits and pieces were made ready, in time for next week's Christmas cards.

For more information on Widgee Craft Group contact president Alice Burke on 5484 9156. The group meets every Wednesday from 9am at the Complex building in Power Road. Visitors are always welcome.

Lower Wonga Hall:

Blimey Bingo is on tonight at Lower Wonga Hall.

Beginning with a yummy sausage sizzle from 6.30pm to stop the tummies rumbling, it'll be eyes down from 7pm.

It's a great family favourite and always lots of fun at Lower Wonga's bingo. For more information contact Ron Keech on 5483 1615 or email: lowerwongahall@gmail.com.

Widgee Balladeer's Jumble Sale:

If you're on the lookout for some great bargains then come along to the gigantic jumble sale being held today and Saturday at the Widgee Memorial Hall. Local groups have organised heaps of stalls selling everything from bric-a-brac to the kitchen sink.

The hall is literally jam packed with kitchenware, glassware, both adults and children's clothing, linen, some camping bits and bods plus the odd bits of hardware and other "men's stuff”, plus heaps more. The sale runs from 8am-12pm today and from 7-11am on Saturday. For further details contact Lyn on 0408 734 478.

Widgee State School:

You had to be quick yesterday as the cake stall at the Bushman's Bar was quickly over-run with customers. The cakes and slices proved very popular, not only with balladeers but the locals were there as well, buying up all the tasty treats as soon as they were on the table. The P&C were delighted with the result.

And Widgee State School welcomed a new principal this week with Matt Elson stepping into the role. Matt hails from Rockhampton and with many years of teaching behind him is looking forward to getting to know the staff and students as well as meeting parents and locals.

Miniature Horse Show:

Next Saturday, October 15, the Widgee Showgrounds will host its first ever Miniature Horse Show. A real crowd pleaser, these delightful ponies are an absolute winner with all age groups. The show starts at 9am so why not pack the family into the car and make a day of it.

Entry is free and there's ample parking on site, plus the canteen will be open with hot and cold food, snacks and soft drinks on sale.

All enquiries to Robert on 0413 517 567.