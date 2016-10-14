Balladeers muster for annual Widgee weekend

MUSIC FANS: Stephanie and Eddie Pratt with Deirdre Rodger (centre) at the Bush Balladeers.

THE carnival is over once again and the hordes of visitors have long departed, leaving behind wonderful memories of a fantastic weekend of music and fun.

The Widgee Bush Balladeers crowd was thoroughly entertained with music heard across the countryside and the bush poetry and yarns not only putting a smile on people's faces but often bringing the house down.

Organiser Ron Follett is extremely happy with the outcome;.

With more caravans and increased daily patronage this year, the event has proved another Widgee winner.

Thanks must go to each and everyone who helped out over the week.

Kitchen staff and all volunteers were run off their feet cooking and serving meals every day while all the extra bits and bobs were handled as the need arose.

A superb effort and congratulations to all as our visitors have departed, once again, with fond memories of Widgee and its people.

Indoor bowls

LOTS of side-stepping on Monday as players had to navigate around motley bits and pieces left over from last week's jumble sale.

While not hazardous it added to the fun, making the morning all that more enjoyable.

After all the distractions, it was Jack who scooped the pool, taking home the trophy with 51 points scored. Russell came in second with 48 points while Dianne and Eric tied for third with 45 points each.

Play as usual next Monday from 9am. Inquiries Di 5484 0286.

Craft Group

ALL last week's preparations were a godsend as the members worked industriously this week turning out greeting cards in time for the Christmas season.

Next week members will concentrate on their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea project, choosing colours, patches and decor to make a unique quilt as one of the major prizes.

The group meets every Wednesday from 9am in the Community Complex building in Power Rd. Inquiries president Alice Burke 5484 9156.

Jumble sale

THE massive Bush Balladeers jumble sale held last week was a huge success with nearly $900 dollars raised and more still to come.

This is a wonderful outcome with most of the money going to the Widgee War Memorial Committee for next year's Anzac Day activities.

With a few more items still to be sold the group will hold another stall at the next Widgee Markets on Saturday, November 5.

If you have anything you'd like to donate to the stall, please contact Lyn on 5484 0102 to arrange drop-off or pick-up.