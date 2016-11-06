35°
Bacon factory fire a 'significant concern' for region: Mayor

Will Hunter
| 6th Nov 2016 12:23 PM

The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.
The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.

WHAT WE KNOW

  • A fire broke out at Swickers Bacon Factory about 7.45am Sunday.
  • An emergency support unit and senior operations supervisor has been dispatched from Toowoomba.
  • An exclusion zone has been set up around the factory.
  • Scientific crews are heading to the scene to determine whether it is a chemical fire.
  • There are no reported injuries from the fire.
  • The Local Disaster Management Group has set up centre if evacuation is required.
  • Mayor has called the fire a "significant concern" for the South Burnett.
  • Swickers is one of the biggest employers in the South Burnett, and has about 600 workers.

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Keith Campbell said the fire at Swickers Bacon Factory was of "significant concern" for the entire region.

"We as a South Burnett Regional Council will do whatever it takes to ensure they are supported as best we can," Cr Campbell said.

"The impact that it has on the employment...it's an area of significant concern for the entire region.

"We as a Kingaroy township need to recognise and appreciate the importance of the business."

The fire broke out at Swickers about 7.45am Sunday.

Cr Campbell said he believed the fire impacted the boning room and some of the cool room capacity.

According to Cr Campbell, Swickers employs about 600 people.

The Local Disaster Management Group has set up Kingaroy Town Common Hall as an evacuation centre.

"I have been reliably informed of the prospect of people having to be re-located from their homes from a short period of time today," Cr Campbell said.

"We are not anticipating anybody will be kept away from their homes tonight."

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said she hoped the damage to Swickers was more minimal than first anticipated.

"It is very worrying for the town, it is very worrying for anyone who is employed there," Mrs Frecklington said.

"I think it will be significant."

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said he had offered assistance to the factory.

"I've already reached out to the owners to offer my assistance and I will meet with my Ministerial colleagues during this week's Federal Parliamentary sittings this week to make sure every support is offered to those affected during this difficult time," Mr Littleproud said.

"This iconic business has played an integral part for employment in the South Burnett and Queensland's pork processing for more than 50 years and I'll do all I can to assist affected employees, their families and SunPork Fresh Foods to rebuild after this tragic event."

Swickers is preparing to release a statement on the fire.

