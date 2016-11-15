28°
News

Backpacker tax will be a slug on our tourism

Frances Klein
| 15th Nov 2016 7:09 PM
CAREFREE: German backpackers at Rainbow Beach. They are just some of the 100,000 visitors who pass through the Gympie region each year.
CAREFREE: German backpackers at Rainbow Beach. They are just some of the 100,000 visitors who pass through the Gympie region each year. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE latest parliamentary twist in the backpacker tax debate could cause a dive in Gympie region tourism dollars if backpackers are left holding the dreaded 32.5% hike.

Labor last week moved to back an even lower 10.5% tax, introduced by Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie, meaning the government's proposed compromise of 19% - widely accepted by farming and tourism industry representatives earlier this year - could be defeated in Parliament, leaving the 32.5% rate to kick in on January 1 next year.

With an industry that draws up to 100,000 backpackers a year to the Gympie region, manager of Destination Gympie Region Andrew Saunders believes the effects could be devastating.

"I think it's a somewhat short-sighted revenue grab from the tourism industry and it's something that can do a great damage to not only this region but Australia-wide,” Mr Saunders said.

"You can never underestimate the economic impact of the backpacking market.”

Mr Saunders said Rainbow Beach, alongside Noosa, is one of the leading tourism drawcards in South East Queensland, which filters through to other Gympie region areas.

"The impact is not just confined to the more popular backpacker destinations; some of the backpackers distribute through regional areas to take on harvest or seasonal work,” he said.

"If they feel it's not worth it they just won't do it.”

Further north, chairman of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers Allan Mahoney said the fallout to the tourism and agricultural industry would cost millions.

"There's only two weeks left in the year to solve the problem - we want them to just pass the 19% so that we can get on with business.”

Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon argued his party was doing the right thing by Australian farmers; choosing 10.5% because it matches the New Zealand rate in the hope "it will restore our natural competitiveness”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  backpacker tax government gympie region rainbow beach tourism

What's on tomorrow's council agenda?

What's on tomorrow's council agenda?

THE future of Gympie's recreational spaces is on the agenda for Gympie Regional Council with a vote on the acceptance of a open space and recreation plan.

YOUR PHOTOS: Supermoon rises over Gympie

Anna-Riitta Ovaska took this gorgeous photo from Buchannan Street.

Residents turn eyes to the skies

Backpacker tax will be a slug on our tourism

CAREFREE: German backpackers at Rainbow Beach. They are just some of the 100,000 visitors who pass through the Gympie region each year.

"If they feel it's not worth it they just won't do it.”

BOOK NOW: Blitz offers pet microchipping for just $10

CHIPPING IN: PETstock vet Rebecca Micallef scans the microchip of a recently chipped wheaten terrier puppy.

PETstock Gympie works to reduce tally of lost dogs, cats

Local Partners

USC Gympie to open its doors to prospective students

Chance for prospective students to explore uni campus

What's in the community diary for Gympie today?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.

Community dairy for Tuesday, November 15

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000!

When we say this a hot new property, we mean it is a hot new property! Modern colours and design have been incorporated into this character home. Heaps of space...

time 2 relax and breathe, just breathe!

457 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000!

If it is time to relax and put your feet up and do nothing more than enjoy the good life then this is the one for you. This property really is just a nice quiet...

BEAUTIFUL VETERAN BLOCK WITH FABULOUS POTENTIAL!!

172 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. ... $239,000

Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. Set on 1.05ha this quiet, peaceful and idyllic block is new to the market and offers the most...

Serious Vendor.. Great Home.. Bush at rear

98 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $265,000 NEG

Vendor wants his home sold !! So if you are looking for a great buy, dont miss out on this lovely home. High Raked ceilings with exposed timber beams and timber...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

54 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000+

An exceptional, value packed 4 bedroom home, approx 7 year old home with a 5 x 7.5m shed with high access for your boat or caravan. The home is surrounded by...

LAST BLOCK IN GREAT AREA

Lot 2 (51-59) Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you ... $126,000

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you into your first home sooner. This is the last Road frontage block left on the Groundwater Road...

GREAT INVESTMENT

14 Ferguson Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $232,500

Situated in the heart of Gympie is this 2 storey home on a fully fenced 817m2 allotment. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, rumpus/games room, open plan kitchen...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $399000

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

Brick home on 5 acres BE QUICK!

Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 3 1 4 PRESENT ALL...

This 3 bedroom lowset brick and tile house is perched atop a gentle slope overlooking 5 fully fenced acres on a quiet dead end road. The property has a small dam...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE LIVING!!

9 Connemara Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $580,000

The second that you walk through the doors you will be amazed at the quality of this home. Featuring 4 massive bedrooms, 3 with build-ins and the main bedroom has...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!