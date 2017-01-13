38°
Feature

Back to school budget-friendly tips

Canna Campbell, Officeworks finance expert | 13th Jan 2017
MONEY SAVVY: Back to school doesn't need to break the budget.
MONEY SAVVY: Back to school doesn't need to break the budget. Contributed

FINANCE guru for Officeworks, Canna Campbell, says there are only eight things to remember so you don't blow the budget on school supplies this year.

1. Make a list

HAVING a shopping list will not only help you stay organised and prepared, it will also keep you focused so that you only buy what you need instead of the newest, most exciting products.

There are a ton of apps you can use to keep your lists ultra-organised - jump onto the app store and find one that suits you.

2. Check what you already own

GO THROUGH your home and see what items on your list you already own. This may take a while but it will force you to get organised and will stop you from wasting money by doubling up. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to see what needs to be replaced and you might uncover some hidden gems. Consider what you could get your hands on from family and friends too. Hand-me-downs are a great option to save costs.

3. Shop how you want

THESE days there are so many different ways to shop - online, click and collect, on the phone or in-store. With retailers like Officeworks, you can choose from any of those for not only back to school, but every other day of the year. Shopping online can save time and makes comparing prices quick and easy. But if you like to get your kids involved and enjoy the experience, then in-store is another great option, where you can get them involved in the process of making lists, checking prices and understanding the difference between needs and wants. They will learn to understand the importance of value and hopefully show greater appreciation and care for what you buy for them.

4. Focus on quality

IF SOMETHING looks poorly made or won't survive your kid's wear and tear regime, simply don't buy it.

5. Invest in a labeller

LET'S be honest, kids lose a lot of stuff all the time. If you can label as many things as possible (within reason) right from the get-go, you are more likely to have these things find their way back home and save you money having to replace them. Particularly important with school tech devices considering the investment made.

6. Go green

TRY buying things that are made of recycled or recyclable materials. An easy way to do this is by looking for back to school essentials carrying the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, which means products come from well managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits. As well as that, consider reusable products like sandwich bags, aluminium water bottles, refillable pens and reusable sticker books. Not only will this save you money in the long run, it is so much better for our environment.

7. Start early

It's very easy to take a laid- back approach as summer kicks in and not think about supplies until the week before classes start, but organisation is vital when it comes to back to school time. By starting earlier, parents have more opportunity to shop around for the best products rather than doing a last-minute scramble and spending more than expected.

8. Check out Officeworks

OFFICEWORKS has a Parents Price Promise, which means if you find an identical stocked item on a quoted school list at a lower price, Officeworks will beat it by 20%. A family of three who shops at Officeworks can save approximately $300 on their back to school shop.

Officeworks also has a free School List Service where you can upload your kids' Back to School list online or drop it off in-store, and they will gather all the products for you and package it up, so all you need to do is swing by your local store and collect it.

