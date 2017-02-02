Bruce Highway reopens after B-double crash

UPDATE: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a b-double crashed near Aldershot blocking both lanes.

Police Media confirmed the highway reopened at 9.20am after the truck was towed and the area was made safe.

The truck driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: There are diversions in place through Torbanlea and Hervey Bay after a b-double truck crashed, block both lanes north of Maryborough.

A police media spokesman said the crash happened at 5.15am.

Police said the road which is circled on a map by Clayton's Towing, believed to be near Aldershot, is expected to be closed until at least 8am.