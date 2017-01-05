Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

GYMPIE Small Business of the Year 2016, Awake Studio, will hold a film and performance evening on January 31 in the dance studio of the upper level of 8 Duke St.

2016 Chamber of commerce in Gympie Peoples ChoiceWinner: Awake Studios Emma Allen, Abby Wake and Layla Keep. Renee Albrecht

Run by founder and dance instructor Abby Wake, the evening will feature a six-part short film series, live performance work and a 2017 "reveal".

Admission will be $10.

"The 31st event is about celebrating women, and most specifically mothers. I thank my students and women of the Gympie community for continually inspiring me to teach and heal.. Dance is going to change the world this year," Ms Wake said.

Awake Studio has long been a project of Abby Wake's, beginning while she still resided in Los Angeles, California.

After moving to Australia, she decided it was time to launch a physical space for the studio. The studio opened in July 2016, and has seen about 150 students go through its doors since then, across 13 different classes.

