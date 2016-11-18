Awake Studio is choice of the people in awards

POPULAR: Accepting the award for Awake Studios (from left) were Emma Allen, Abby Wake and Layla Keep.

WINNING People's Choice at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards was a huge thrill for Abby Wake and her team.

"This is so awesome. We work hard and love what we do. It's great to be recognised for what we love," Abby said after the announcement on Thursday, November 10.

Awake Movement and Dance Studio was a finalist in the New Business category as well but it was the final event, sponsored by 7 News, where the new dance company gained their award.

Abby, a professional dancer, founded Awake Studios in 2013 and relocated from Los Angeles this year.

She said the studio was all about getting women moving.

"Awake Movement and Dance Studio offers a safe, non-threatening environment for young girls, teenage girls and women of all ages to express themselves through dance and movement.

"I like to guide females of all ages to embrace themselves and their own bodies - not through social objectification but rather by giving them confidence and helping them enjoy the experience of dance and movement," she said.

She also said her studio had a major, glaring difference to other dance studios.

"I purposely have no mirrors in any of my classes for true freedom and safety. Often mirrors make us look at ourselves in a not-so-positive light. Come wear what you want, groove how you want. No judgement!" she said.

Classes are open to women of all ages and fitness levels.