Australia Day set to sizzle at Gympie Bunnings

Grab a snag at Gympie Bunnings on the weekend after Australia Day and support the Kandanga Rural Fire Service.

LET'S face it, what's more Aussie than a sausage sanger for Australia Day?

Gympie residents are encouraged to support the Kandanga Rural Fire Brigade by heading down to Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, between 9am and 4pm, to buy a snag or make a donation on Saturday, January 28.

Team members will be running sausage sizzles with support from local emergency services volunteers, with every cent raised going directly to the Kandanga Rural Fire Brigade through the Bunnings' annual Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser BBQ.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing said he was pleased Bunnings was once again offering their support to emergency services through this initiative.

"QFES volunteers from the State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service are dedicated members who make endless contributions to support the Queensland community before, during and after disaster. It's really great to see local residents return the favour by getting involved in fund raising that supports and builds resources for our emergency volunteer services,” he said.

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie Complex Manager Leo Trapp said the fund raiser was a way for team members and all Australians to show their appreciation for the great work done by local volunteer emergency services.

"The team is really excited to get behind the barbecue to help raise vital funds for our local Rural Fire Service Queensland,” said Leo.

Family activities, fun games and entertainment will also be held throughout the day.

Please contact Bunnings Warehouse Gympie for specific store details.

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, 5 Hall Road, Glanmire, Tel: 5489 8900