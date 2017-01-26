Australia Day: Meet our newest citizens

TRUE BLUE: At the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony in Gympie are (back from left) Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Helen Armitage, Flavia Burley, Raphael Man Ka Cheung, Sukhbir Singh Sarjit Singh Dhillon, Claudia Granshaw, Geoffrey Karley, (front) Mayor Mick Curran, Maria Sinclair, Corinna Cervone, K Sameer Singh Dhillon, Samuel Cook and Charlotte Pegues.

GYMPIE'S community spirit was alive and well on Australia Day, with families, friends and locals packing into the Civic Centre to officially welcome 11 new citizens.

Coming from all over the world, from New Zealand to Europe to Asia, each expressed their thrill at finally becoming Australians.

For some, it was a long time coming, especially Geoff Karley from the United Kingdom.

"I first came here 46 years ago and my uncle picked me up from the airport - and I said to him and my wife, 'I'm home,'” he told the crowd.

"I always felt like I belonged here and finally I've gotten my citizenship.”

Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch stressed the need for new citizens to work hard to support their community, plus one of the most important duties for all Queenslanders.

"It's also traditional for me to advise you that I'll be expecting you all to support Queensland in the State of Origin,” Cr Curran says.

The day also saw a number of Australia Day Awards handed out to members of the community who had gone above and beyond for the Gympie region.

Local artist Alison Jensen provided music for the day, which ended with the entire room joining in for a rendition of I Am Australian.