Aussie acts set to take the stage at the Rush Festival

LIVE AND LOUD: Indie rockers British India will be one of the bands taking to the stage on Sunday night.

NELSON Reserve will play host to a number of legendary Australian acts this weekend with a free concert set to delight fans of all ages.

The four hour gig will see massively successful group Taxiride headline with a set full of harmonies and hits.

"I think the last time we were in Gympie was about 10 years ago,” says frontman Jason Singh.

"There's a really noticeable difference in the crowds in smaller towns - a lot of the bands don't get out there that often so audiences are a lot more appreciative.”

The show on Sunday marks somewhat of a new start for Taxiride, after a tumultuous few years for the group.

"We've only got together again, for a long time we couldn't stand the sight of one another,” Mr Singh says.

"There was no singular reason for it, but the pressures of everything else that comes along with the music can create those rifts.”

This time apart, when each of the band members pursued creative outlets on their own, allowed tensions to cool to the point where a reunion was possible.

The band has started to tour again, but feel the tension that often plagued them as a younger band isn't there any more.

"We're far from feeling burnt out,” Jason says, "If anything we're feeling energised and ready to play together on the Gympie stage.”

It's an energy indie rockers British India are hoping to capture themselves when they perform on Sunday night.

"We've spent a while in the studio working on a new record,” says singer and guitarist Declan Melia.

"It's easy to get a little restless when you're not out and playing.”

Promising a lively show on the Gympie stage, Mr Melia and his band still say they still get pre-show jitters.

"We've been playing together for over ten years now, it's a white knuckle experience every time,” he adds.

"It stops you from being complacent - a show isn't any good if the band and the crowd doesn't get shook up a little bit.”

Since their breakthrough in 2007, British India have managed to buck the trend and earned a longevity many of their contemporaries couldn't replicate.

Declan said there are a number of reasons for the band's continued success, including a refusal to follow trends and a steady, but not overwhelming level of fame.

"When our first record Guillotine came out, a lot of the other bands were sounding the same - there was a lot of very slick 80s throwback music being produced,” he says.

"A lot of bands didn't really do their own thing, and I think that's one of the reasons we're still around playing shows.”

In between sets, crowds will be entertained by classic Australian comedic duo Scared Weird Little Guys.

Their appearance at the Rush Festival marks the first time they've performed together since 2011.

"I'm still on great terms with Rusty [Berther] and we'd kicked around the idea of doing a one-off show here or there,” says singer and guitarist Andrew Fleming.

"The Gympie show is something we've really been looking forward to for a while.”

He added audiences can expect the same hilarious songs and interactions that earned the group acclaim for over 20 years.

"Queensland is one of our favourite places to visit - it's going to be great,” he says.

The Rush Festival concert kicks off at 5pm this Sunday afternoon at Nelson Reserve, with support from 28 Days and Hoo8hoo.