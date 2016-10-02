Attention country women: do you want to be a rural leader?

OPPORTUNITY: Young women (18-30 years) living in rural, regional or remote areas who are interested in leadership and developing their community are encouraged to apply for a leadership program in Canberra.

THE National Rural Women's Coalition has announced it will take 16 young rural women to Canberra in November for an exciting leadership program.

Young women (18-30 years) living in rural, regional or remote areas who are interested in leadership and developing their community are encouraged to apply.

"The NRWC's Young Rural Women's Muster will select 16 young women to attend a three-day residential program in Canberra to learn skills to enable them to effectively advocate on issues facing their business, industry and /or community,” said NRWC President Dr Patricia Hamilton.

"It promises to be a very exciting three days for the 16 successful applicants.

"Participants will be professionally facilitated through a group learning process of examining the knowledge, skills and capacities required to lead effectively.”

Participants will be introduced to and hear from experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds. A visit to Parliament house will include a better understanding of the political decision making process. Participants will implement a leadership project after the residential program within three months and report the outcomes back to the group.

The Muster will encompass a range of speakers who will share their personal leadership experience including framing an advocacy issue, bringing an issue to the attention of policy makers, working politically, shaping public opinion, and strategies to have voices heard.

Participants will develop a project that has a positive impact on building capacity of other young rural women. Applicants will be selected upon project merit, which includes the ability to show leadership in primary industry production or involvement building resilient and vibrant rural and regional communities.

This NRWC Young Rural Women's Muster is supported by funding from the Australian Government and provides this amazing opportunity for 16 young women.

NRWC will fund accommodation, all meals and the residential training program while attendees are in Canberra. NRWC will also subsidise travel costs up to $250.

Dr Hamilton will host the women in Canberra and the three days of learning will be facilitated by professional coach Meredith Turnbull.

Meredith has worked nationally as the Executive Director of the Australian Youth Affairs Coalition and Director of GetUp!

She has also been the Executive Officer for the state-based Twenty Ten Association in Sydney and began her career in Perth, working as the Executive Officer of the Youth Affairs Council of WA, the Coordinator of the Freedom Centre and a Project Officer with the WA AIDS Council.

Meredith has also held executive positions on the boards of many small and large social sector organisations, including the Board of The Social Outfit, a social enterprise in NSW working with refugee communities.

Information on the Young Rural Women's Muster can be found on the National Rural Women's Coalition website www.nrwc.com.au Facebook page and Twitter .

Young women from RRR areas are encouraged to apply.

Applications are open now and close on October 7, 5pm AEST 2016.

Apply using the online application form. Places are limited to 16.