As comfy as a cloud

NELSON Corbett knows the value of a dream and his dream is to work for himself.

Nelson and his wife and two children moved to Imbil two years ago, searching for a tree change from Nambour.

While as a tradie making staircases, he has a certain amount of autonomy, his passion is for outdoor furniture.

Around five and a half years ago he first came up with the idea to create a swing chair when he had trouble finding something he liked to put in his own home.

And after 18 months of trial and error to develop the initial design, The Cloud Lounge was born.

Working with timber is something Nelson really enjoys so it was only natural his lounges would be made out of the material.

"It's definitely a passion.

"Every piece is unique and it makes you more creative because you have to work within the size, shape and grain patterns of the piece,” he said.

"It's a constant learning curve.

"The stuff we're doing today doesn't resemble what we were doing three years ago.”

And even though he says the company is "just him” he said he regularly enlists the help of friends and family "volunteers”.

Each of his unique designs takes him about eight hours, spread over four days to build.

The stands are a different story and are a relatively new addition with new designs and materials something Nelson is constantly evolving.

Nelson says his designs have been very well received at the small shows and expos he has taken his pieces to but has no plans to make his one man operation into a multinational company.

"I don't want to go global or anything. I'd just like to make it into a self supporting business. I'd certainly like to do more lounges and less stairs,” he said with a laugh.

That certainly seems likely with people ordering his lounges from as far afield as the Gold Coast, WA, Townsville, Canberra and western NSW.

If you would like more information on the Cloud Lounges, a new website is coming soon but in the meantime, Nelson has posted some of his lounges on his facebook page.