24°
News

As comfy as a cloud

Donna Jones | 18th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Nelson's beautiful and organic designs are crafted by hand.
Nelson's beautiful and organic designs are crafted by hand.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NELSON Corbett knows the value of a dream and his dream is to work for himself.

Nelson and his wife and two children moved to Imbil two years ago, searching for a tree change from Nambour.

While as a tradie making staircases, he has a certain amount of autonomy, his passion is for outdoor furniture.

Around five and a half years ago he first came up with the idea to create a swing chair when he had trouble finding something he liked to put in his own home.

And after 18 months of trial and error to develop the initial design, The Cloud Lounge was born.

Working with timber is something Nelson really enjoys so it was only natural his lounges would be made out of the material.

"It's definitely a passion.

"Every piece is unique and it makes you more creative because you have to work within the size, shape and grain patterns of the piece,” he said.

"It's a constant learning curve.

"The stuff we're doing today doesn't resemble what we were doing three years ago.”

And even though he says the company is "just him” he said he regularly enlists the help of friends and family "volunteers”.

Each of his unique designs takes him about eight hours, spread over four days to build.

The stands are a different story and are a relatively new addition with new designs and materials something Nelson is constantly evolving.

Nelson says his designs have been very well received at the small shows and expos he has taken his pieces to but has no plans to make his one man operation into a multinational company.

"I don't want to go global or anything. I'd just like to make it into a self supporting business. I'd certainly like to do more lounges and less stairs,” he said with a laugh.

That certainly seems likely with people ordering his lounges from as far afield as the Gold Coast, WA, Townsville, Canberra and western NSW.

If you would like more information on the Cloud Lounges, a new website is coming soon but in the meantime, Nelson has posted some of his lounges on his facebook page.

Gympie Times
As comfy as a cloud

As comfy as a cloud

Live outdoors with style with Nelson Corbett's cloud lounges.

Leading the Way

Check out these gorgeous new designs in a special equestrian range.

What we're reading and listening to...

Jody Allen (left) and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and their iPods.

Find out what two locals are listening to and reading.

Spring Racing Carnival fashions

Spring racing fashion from On Location Boutique.

For the latest Spring Carnival Racing fashion, look no further.

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.

Hundreds will be gathering in Gympie for the Under 15's Championship

Latest deals and offers

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Kiefer Sutherland was once held up at gunpoint while walking his dog.

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What we're reading and listening to...

Jody Allen (left) and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and their iPods.

Find out what two locals are listening to and reading.

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

need 2 be quick with this 1!

29 Stallan Road, Greens Creek 4570

2 1 5 $385,000!

Neighbours? What neighbours! Oh yes the cows and kangaroos. Are you looking to escape the maddening crowd and just want peace and privacy? Then this is...

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

&quot;URGENT - OWNER RELOCATING TO BE CLOSE TO FAMILY&quot;

41 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 Auction

Beautifully built brick home with polished floor hardwood floors, and frame trusses. On a large sought after 1,328m2 allotment, with views over the roof tops and...

RENOVATIONS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED!

6 Grice Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Offering 3 bedrooms, main with ensuite this neat and tidy home has new carpets and has been freshly painted. * Low-set solid brick home with combined kitchen and...

MOTIVATED SELLER

31 Balaclava Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the ... AUCTION 17th...

The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the market. This approximately 6001sqm allotment is positioned ideally in a sought after location only a...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE

35 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 2 3 AUCTION 24th...

Situated on just over two acres this family home is positioned at the back of the property for privacy with a circular driveway setting the special touches that...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.